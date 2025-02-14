Get Ready To Move - Whānau Triathlon Series Returns To Horowhenua – Friday 14 February 2025

One of the biggest growing whānau sporting events in Horowhenua is back. The Let’s Move Together Triathlon is set to take place over three action-packed days, bringing families together to run, cycle and swim their way to the finish line.

Participants can look forward to an exciting and supportive atmosphere. At each location across the district, there will be a running, cycling, and swimming leg for each age group, with whānau strongly encouraged to join in making this a true family event where families can support, cheer, and even compete together.

Event Details:

Shannon: Friday 21 February from 5pm to 7pm at Shannon School ($2 entry).

Levin: Saturday 22 February from 10am to 2pm at Levin Aquatics Centre ($5 entry).

Foxton: Sunday 23 February from 10am to 2pm at Foxton Pools ($5 entry).

The event is split into four age group categories – 3 to 5, 6 to 7, 8 to 10 and 11+ ensuring a fun and achievable challenge for all participants.

Adding to the community feel, a BBQ will be sizzling throughout the event, offering a great way to refuel after the race. There will also be refreshments, goodie bags, and spot prizes, making sure everyone walks away with a great experience.

To capture all the action, photographers will be on-site to capture memorable moments as competitors cross the finish line, celebrate with whānau, and enjoy the day’s activities.

“Whether you’re a first-time triathlete or a seasoned competitor, this event is all about having fun, staying active, and celebrating community spirit. It’s fair to say that it’s certainly not about winning or setting a record,” says Mayor Bernie Wanden. “We encourage everyone to participate and keep an eye on Council’s social media for more information about these events.”

The Let’s Move Together Triathlon series aligns with Council’s priority to enhance health and wellbeing initiatives, as outlined in the Community Wellbeing Strategy 2024-2027. By hosting regular events and programmes, the series actively promotes community health and wellbeing.

Register online at aquatics.horowhenua.govt.nz

