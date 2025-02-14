Name Release: Fatal Crash, Mountain Road, Inglewood
Friday, 14 February 2025, 11:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the pedestrian who died
following a crash on Mountain Road, Inglewood on 4
February.
She was 63-year-old Jacqueline
Deam, of Inglewood.
Our thoughts are with those close
to her at this difficult time.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash remain
ongoing.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more