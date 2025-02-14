Name Release: Fatal Crash, Mountain Road, Inglewood

Police can now name the pedestrian who died following a crash on Mountain Road, Inglewood on 4 February.

She was 63-year-old Jacqueline Deam, of Inglewood.

Our thoughts are with those close to her at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

