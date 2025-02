Southbound Lanes Reopen On SH1 - Auckland City

Police can advise that the section of the Southern Motorway closed after this morning’s fatal crash has reopened.

Southbound lanes have been closed for much of the morning near the Greenlane interchange on State Highway 1.

Police acknowledge the public’s understanding with the closures, as it has been a challenging scene for emergency responders to work through.

Please expect delays as the backlog clears this afternoon.

