Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Homemade Taser Found Following Flee

Friday, 14 February 2025, 2:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Officers who attempted to stop a vehicle in Drury have taken a homemade weapon off the streets after the driver fled from Police.

At about 2.50pm yesterday, Police signalled for a vehicle on Great South Road to stop, however it failed to do so and continued on towards Papakura.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says the vehicle was on Te Napi Drive, Takanini after it had stopped.

“Staff have quickly taken the driver into custody and a search of the vehicle has located a homemade taser, shotgun shell and ammunition.

“This is a great result and yet another example that we are committed to keeping offensive weapons such as these out of our community.”

A 29-year-old man will appear in Papakura District Court on 20 February charged with possession of an offensive weapon, unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition and cannabis possession.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 