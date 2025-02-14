Homemade Taser Found Following Flee

Officers who attempted to stop a vehicle in Drury have taken a homemade weapon off the streets after the driver fled from Police.

At about 2.50pm yesterday, Police signalled for a vehicle on Great South Road to stop, however it failed to do so and continued on towards Papakura.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says the vehicle was on Te Napi Drive, Takanini after it had stopped.

“Staff have quickly taken the driver into custody and a search of the vehicle has located a homemade taser, shotgun shell and ammunition.

“This is a great result and yet another example that we are committed to keeping offensive weapons such as these out of our community.”

A 29-year-old man will appear in Papakura District Court on 20 February charged with possession of an offensive weapon, unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition and cannabis possession.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

