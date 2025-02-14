Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Funded Annual Health Checks Would Prevent 100+ Deaths A Year

Friday, 14 February 2025, 2:28 pm
Press Release: IHC New Zealand

Funded annual health checks for people with intellectual disability will prevent more than 100 deaths a year and significantly reduce hospital admissions, saving $16.5 million annually – more than enough to cover the $13 million cost of the checks themselves, says IHC New Zealand.

In a New Zealand Medical Journal article released today, IHC Advocate Shara Turner says it’s unacceptable that intellectually disabled New Zealanders should die much earlier than other New Zealanders, for preventable reasons.

“Intellectually disabled people have the highest mortality risk of any group, with a life expectancy of up to 22 years shorter than the general population,” says Shara.

“They are 2.7 times more likely to be admitted to the emer­gency department, 3.6 times more likely to be admitted to hospital for a condition that could have been avoided and have higher rates of lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, cancer and mental health conditions.

“We are urging the Government to see that annual health checks could lower the risk of early mortality for intellectually disabled people by up to 35 percent.”

IHC’s own cost-benefit analysis using Treasury’s CBAx tool for healthcare costs shows that annual health checks would be fiscally positive and viable.

Shara says there is robust international evidence about the benefits of the annual health check for this population.

“Universal health checks for intellectually disabled people have been implemented in Australia and the United Kingdom since 2007, providing a proven and pragmatic model that could be adapted for Aotearoa New Zealand,” says Shara. “These checks would not only improve health outcomes but also relieve pressure on emergency departments and cut healthcare costs.”

“Now is the time to act – investing in annual health checks can help close the health gap and ensure better, longer lives for one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most vulnerable populations.”

