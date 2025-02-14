New Zealand’s Bold Policies Slash Smoking Rates Twice As Fast As Australia’s

New research published by University of Queensland researchers in Addiction reveals that New Zealand’s smoking rates have plummeted at twice the speed of Australia’s over the past seven years – marking a major public health victory.

The study found that New Zealand’s adult daily smoking rate declined by 10% annually (from 14.5% to 6.8%), while Australia’s decline was significantly slower at just 5% per year (from 12.2% to 8.3%). The data also shows a clear correlation between these trends and vaping uptake in both countries.

But the most extraordinary impact has been in New Zealand’s most vulnerable communities.

Smoking rates in New Zealand’s lowest socioeconomic groups have fallen three times faster than in Australia (12% per year vs. 4% per year).

(12% per year vs. 4% per year). Among Māori communities, the decline was even more dramatic – 16% per year compared to just 6% per year among Australia’s Indigenous population.

“The authors describe the decline in smoking among disadvantaged communities as remarkable,” says VIANZ Chair Jonathan Devery. “They highlight how Māori smoking rates have dropped at an unprecedented pace, in stark contrast to the poor outcomes typically seen with traditional cessation treatments.”

The data is clear: As vaping increased, smoking rates plummeted.

And New Zealand isn’t just winning the fight against smoking – youth vaping is now also in decline.

“This is a massive milestone,” says Devery. “Since the introduction of new regulations in 2021, youth vaping rates have begun to fall – proving that smart policies can both protect young people and provide adult smokers with a safer alternative.”

This research sends an urgent message: a balanced approach works.

“Australia’s highly restrictive stance on vaping is questionable,” Devery continues. “Regulations must discourage youth uptake, but not at the cost of blocking adult smokers from accessing a proven alternative to cigarettes.”

With smoking rates plunging and youth vaping now under control, New Zealand is proving to the world that a pragmatic, evidence-based approach delivers results.

