Fireworks And Open Air Fires Prohibited In Strath Taieri Zone

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has declared a prohibited fire season in Otago’s Strath Taieri zone from 8am on Saturday 15 February, until further notice.

A prohibited fire season means no open-air fires are allowed and all fire permits are suspended.

Fireworks will also be prohibited in Strath Taieri, which is possible under Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act.

Strath Taieri is a large area of land in Otago which includes the Taieri River, the Rock and Pillar Range and the town of Middlemarch.

Fire and Emergency Otago District Manager Phil Marsh says the area has an abundance of grass and scrub and experiences hot dry summers.

"The current dry conditions are expected to continue, with blustery westerly winds forecast for the remainder of summer and into autumn," he says.

"This combination presents a very high fire risk, as dry grass and scrub can ignite easily and fire will rapidly spread.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of wildfire, we are also putting a ban on fireworks.

"It only takes one spark to start a wildfire. The risk is far too high in these dry and windy conditions."

The Strath Taieri zone includes Te Papanui Conservation Park, home to a huge variety of native plants and animals.

"We are urging everybody to do their part to protect this area from wildfire," Phil Marsh says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Along with the ban on fireworks, we ask people to be vigilant with other heat or spark-generating activities.

"Using machinery or power tools and parking or driving vehicles near dry vegetation have the potential to start a wildfire that will spread quickly. You should avoid these activities on hot, windy days.

"If you are camping in the area, always set up your gas cooker on a stable surface and away from long, dry grass.

"Know the risks, and always check the local fire danger at www.checkitsalright.nz."

Please take extra care this weekend as the fire danger will be elevated in Strath Taieri and across Otago.

© Scoop Media

