Stolen Vehicle Ends With Arrest In The Bag

Friday, 14 February 2025, 3:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The driver of a stolen vehicle has landed in court after a search of the vehicle he was driving found a number of zip-lock bags containing methamphetamine.

At about 10.25pm, Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle travelling on Dawson Road, Ōtara.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says officers located the vehicle parked in a driveway and quickly took the driver and passenger into custody.

“A search of the vehicle has located 16 grams of methamphetamine, split into zip-lock bags as well as electronic scales.

“Though the quantity of drugs may not be considered large on a national scale, we know all too well how destructive methamphetamine is to communities.

“We are committed to holding offenders to account and delivering on our intent to the community safe.”

A 35-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with possession for supply of methamphetamine and receiving property.

