Fatal Crash, Parikino

Police are now able to confirm the name of the man who died following a crash in Parikino, Whanganui on 8 February.

He was 29-year-old Jake Andrew Sutherland, of Castlecliff.

Police extend our condolences to those close to Jake.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

