Fatal Crash, Parikino
Friday, 14 February 2025, 4:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now able to confirm the name of the man who
died following a crash in Parikino, Whanganui on 8
February.
He was 29-year-old Jake Andrew Sutherland,
of Castlecliff.
Police extend our condolences to those
close to Jake.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more