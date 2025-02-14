Arrest After Historic Items Stolen In Church Burglaries

A man is before the courts following the burglary of two churches in Canterbury over the last week.

Between Saturday 8 February and Tuesday 11 February, Police received reports of two burglaries at churches in Eyreton, and Christchurch, along with one at a repeater site in Waimate.

A number of items were stolen, including challises, an ornament, and other items, a large number of which have since been recovered.

At around midday today, Police arrested a 35-year-old man near the Rakaia bridge, following some excellent investigative work by Canterbury Rural Police.

He is due to appear before the Christchurch District Court tomorrow, Saturday 15 February, on charges relating to the three burglaries.

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said We will not accept people taking advantage of the community, or community locations, and will follow up on relevant lines of enquiry to identify and locate those invovled.

"We are glad to be able to hold this offender, who showed little regard for the community, to account," Ssgt McDaniel said.

