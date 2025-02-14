Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Public Submissions Open On The Anti-Money Laundering And Countering Financing Of Terrorism Amendment Bill

Friday, 14 February 2025, 5:50 pm
Press Release: Justice Committee

The Chairperson of the Justice Committee is calling for public submissions on the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Amendment Bill.

This is one of a package of bills which proposes changes to courts and tribunals to make them more effective and efficient. The bill would make changes to the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act 2009. It aims to improve the Act’s regime by more effectively addressing organised crime.

The proposed amendments would:

· clarify existing obligations and help business apply rules

· strengthen enforcement provisions

· provide relief for businesses

· reduce compliance costs.

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Friday 28 March 2025.

