Public Submissions Open On The Anti-Money Laundering And Countering Financing Of Terrorism Amendment Bill
The Chairperson of the Justice Committee is calling for public submissions on the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Amendment Bill.
This is one of a package of bills which proposes changes to courts and tribunals to make them more effective and efficient. The bill would make changes to the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act 2009. It aims to improve the Act’s regime by more effectively addressing organised crime.
The proposed amendments would:
· clarify existing obligations and help business apply rules
· strengthen enforcement provisions
· provide relief for businesses
· reduce compliance costs.
Tell the Justice Committee what you think
Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Friday 28 March 2025.
For more details about the bill:
· Read the full content of the bill
· Get more details about the bill
· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?