Fatal Crash, South Head Road
Sunday, 16 February 2025, 2:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on
South Head Road early this morning.
Emergency services
were called to the scene about 4.30am.
One person died
at the scene, and another was transported to hospital to be
assessed.
The road remains closed while emergency
services work at the scene.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
