Investigation Launched After Man Critically Injured In Firearms Incident

Sunday, 16 February 2025, 2:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are making enquiries after a firearms incident early this morning that has left a man in critical condition.

Emergency services were called to Winstone Ave about 5am after reports of shots heard.

A short time later, a man presented to hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

He remains there in critical condition.

Police are now working to establish what has occurred and to speak to all those believed to be involved.

A scene examination will take place at the property today, and cordons will be in place on Winstone Ave.

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who might have information about those involved.

If you can help, please use our 105 service and quote reference number 250216/7665.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

