Thugs' Veto To Silence Rainbow Event Appalling

Actions at a Rainbow event in Auckland taken by members of Destiny Church's 'Man Up' programme to disrupt and intimidate children are appalling, and must be condemned in the strongest terms. Those who live in glasshouses shouldn't throw stones, and setting the precedent for silencing unpopular ideas will not play out well for the group long-term, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

"Brian Tamaki and his supporters at Destiny Church and in the 'Man Up' programme are fully entitled to condemn Rainbow events with children participating, and peacefully counter protest. Barging into the facility, banging on doors, and attempting to enter the room is not free speech, though.

"Taking actions of this kind, especially in a context that frightened children and intimidated their parents, is the antithesis of contributing 'better ideas' into discourse.

"If this event is breaking the law, call the police. Parents get to choose what ideas, within the law, they expose their children to. A leader of a controversial church should value this freedom more and think carefully about vandalising the public's acceptance of this fact. Vigilante 'justice' is no justice at all.

"The Free Speech Union has consistently stood against the Thugs' Veto in every context. It is not free speech to use disruption and intimidation to force others into silence. This is true at Albert Park, this is true with Rainbow events. We must work to reject this tactic and preserve the right for different perspectives to be freely shared in New Zealand."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

