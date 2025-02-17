State of the Nation: CNA’s Key Takeaways

Last Wednesday, CNA was represented at the launch of the State of the Nation report—the annual publication from The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit. Both Ros and Patrick were up bright and early for a hearty breakfast and the opportunity to connect with politicians and social agencies in attendance. It was a full house.

This year’s report focused on the basics—Kai, Kāinga, and Whānau (Food, Housing, and Family). Unfortunately, the findings were sobering. Across all measures, we’re seeing worsening conditions for many in Aotearoa.

Rising unemployment: 400,000 people now rely on welfare—the highest number since the 1990s.

Food insecurity: More families with children are struggling to put food on the table.

Unaffordable housing: Private rental costs remain out of reach for many on low incomes.

Crime and incarceration: While overall crime has declined, violent crime is on the rise. Our prison population remains high compared to similar economies.

Persistent inequalities for Māori: More than 1 in 4 Māori whānau report worse outcomes than in 2018. Māori are twice as likely to be victims of violence and experience a 6.8% higher imprisonment rate than non-Māori.

Cultural identity concerns: The data indicates increasing uncertainty among Māori about their ability to express and uphold their identity, likely in response to ongoing public debate around Te Tiriti.

Alongside CNA’s State of the Sector Report, the State of the Nation report continues to provide the sector, politicians, and relevant agencies with vital, in-depth data to inform their work. CNA applauds the excellent work of the Salvation Army in highlighting these critical issues.

The Salvation Army has challenged all of us to act:

How can we better address child poverty right now? Children in poverty need immediate solutions.

How do we ensure welfare support is mana-enhancing, not punitive?

How can we work together to increase affordable housing stock?

How do we tackle the root causes of crime and improve recidivism rates?

How can we uphold Te Tiriti in meaningful, practical ways that support Māori whānau and communities?

Thanks to The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit for their summary report, from which we referenced much of this commentary. We highly recommend reviewing the full report, available for viewing and download here: https://www.salvationarmy.org.nz/research-policy/social-policy-parliamentary-unit/state-nation-2025/

