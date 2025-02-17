Christchurch Surf Lifeguards Assist Police And Coastguard In A Rescue At Spit Reserve, Southshore

Surf lifeguards in the Southern Region were kept busy all weekend, with over 5,000 beachgoers making their way to patrolled beaches on Saturday and Sunday.

Christchurch surf lifeguards assisted Police and Coastguard in a daring search and rescue on Saturday, with three patients swept out of the estuary mouth at Spit Reserve, Southshore. Supported by SAR teams, surf lifeguards from Sumner, Taylors Mistake and South Brighton responded to a Police notification with Inflatable Rescue Boats (IRBs) and were able to identify the patients’ location in the water. Coastguard swiftly collected the patients and returned them to safety.

A surfer at Whangārei Heads hit their head on a sandbank on Sunday and was transported to hospital for further assessment. Surf lifeguards were in attendance and monitored the patient until the ambulance arrived.

Tītahi Bay surf lifeguards rescued a patient on Saturday one kilometre offshore. The patient, who was in a state of confusion, was returned to shore and assessed by lifeguards.

Oreti Beach in Invercargill was a popular destination on Saturday and Sunday, and while there were no major incidents, surf lifeguards provided minor first aid to six beachgoers.

Andy Kent, SLSNZ General Manager - Lifesaving was relieved to see the many efforts of lifeguards across the country over the weekend.

“Every time surf lifeguards are involved in a rescue, or even just provide first aid on beaches, we know we’re helping to keep people safer.”

“If you get in trouble at the beach, you really want it to be at a patrolled beach. Our surf lifeguards are there to provide preventative action, and to help when things go wrong. The best way to keep your whānau safe is to visit safeswim.org.nz to find your closest patrolled beach, and swim between the flags.”

Andy also stressed the importance of knowing how to float before going into the ocean.

“Knowing how to float will increase the likelihood of your survival if you face trouble in the water. Floating is the first thing you should do if you get caught in a rip – it helps to keep your airways out of the water, and is calming, which is vital. We always encourage people to practise or get lessons in a pool before hitting the beach.”

Surd lifeguards are there to monitor hazards, assist in emergencies, and provide expert advice. For real-time beach conditions, visit safeswim.org.nz, and in case of an emergency, call 111 and ask for police.

Notes:

Weekend Patrol Statistics:

Aggregated patrol statistics (national):

Sat 15 Feb Sat 16 Feb Aggregated No. of rescues performed 3 1 4 No. of people assisted 2 3 5 No. of major first aids 2 2 4 No. of minor first aids 7 15 22 No. of searches 0 1 1 No. of preventatives 306 218 524 No. of people involved 4188 3475 7663 No. of peak head count 3518 4446 7964 No. of hours worked 2828 3541 6369

Northern Region:

Lifeguards monitored a patient who hit their head on a sandbank while surfing. The patient was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 0 1 No. of people assisted 2 0 No. of major first aids 0 2 No. of minor first aids 0 4 No. of searches 0 0 No. of preventatives 124 55 No. of people involved 1487 848 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 540 350 Total Hours Worked 1032 1213

Eastern Region:

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 0 0 No. of people assisted 0 0 No. of major first aids 2 0 No. of minor first aids 3 2 No. of searches 0 0 No. of preventatives 45 30 No. of people involved 757 601 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 620 350 Total Hours Worked 565 752

Central Region:

Saturday: Tītahi Bay lifeguards rescued a patient on Saturday 1km offshore. The patient, who was in a state of confusion, was returned to shore and assessed by lifeguards.

Tītahi Bay lifeguards rescued a patient on Saturday 1km offshore. The patient, who was in a state of confusion, was returned to shore and assessed by lifeguards.

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 0 0 No. of people assisted 0 3 No. of major first aids 0 0 No. of minor first aids 1 0 No. of searches 0 0 No. of preventatives 88 40 No. of people involved 1172 504 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 598 386 Total Hours Worked 632 744

Southern Region:

Saturday:

Canterbury lifeguards assisted Police and Coastguard in a search and rescue involving three patients swept out of the estuary mouth at Spit Reserve, Southshore. Supported by SAR teams, lifeguards from Sumner, Taylors Mistake and South Brighton responded to a Police notification with Inflatable Rescue Boats (IRBs), and were able to identify the patients’ location in the water. Coastguard swiftly collected the patients and returned them to safety.

St Kilda Beach saw a peak head count of 1,760 people, with Oreti Beach reaching 910.

Sunday:

Oreti Beach lifeguards provided minor first aid to six patients, with a peak headcount of 3,360.

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 3 0 No. of people assisted 0 0 No. of major first aids 0 0 No. of minor first aids 3 9 No. of searches 0 1 No. of preventatives 49 93 No. of people involved 772 1522 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 1760 3360 Total Hours Worked 599 832

Key Safety Messages:

1. Know How To Float - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Mānu

If you don’t know how to float, don’t go into the water.

Just being able to float when you are in the water can increase your chance of survival. Floating allows you to calm yourself and keep your airways out of the water. It is also the first thing to do if you get caught in a rip.

If you don’t know how to float well, practice or get some lessons in a pool before you head to the beach - being able to float is a key skill when learning to swim. Anyone can learn to float but some people may take a little longer to learn.

2. Find The Safest Place To Swim - Kimihia te Wāhi Haumaru Rawa Ki Te Kaukau

Remember if you are heading to the beach, check www.safeswim.org.nz to find a lifeguarded beach, and always swim between the red and yellow flags, which show the safest place to swim. The surf lifeguards are there to help keep beachgoers safe, by keeping a constant eye on sea as they continuously scan for hazards or people in difficulty, keeping on top of weather forecasts and understanding the swell and tide conditions too.

3. If In Doubt, Stay Out - Mehemea e Rangirua Ana, Me Noho Ki Waho

Waves can be bigger than they look, dangerous rip currents are hard to spot and weather conditions can be unpredictable. If you feel uncomfortable about getting into the water, stay out. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Too many people get into trouble in the water because they overestimate their abilities and underestimate the conditions.

4. Take Care of Others - Tiakina te Tangata

Always keep children within arm’s reach in or near the water. Waves can move quickly and unexpectedly and can knock kids off their feet and sweep them away. Everyone has different levels of ability, so watch out for your mates too.

5. Know How to Get Help - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Kimi Āwhina

If someone in the water is in trouble and surf lifeguards are on patrol, let them know. If you can’t see any surf lifeguards, call 111 and ask for police. Police have a direct line to surf lifeguards and others who can help.

If you’re in the water and in trouble yourself, signal for help.

