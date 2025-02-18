Auckland Harbour Bridge Maintenance - Changes To Te Onewa Pā/ Stokes Point Reserve Access

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi will be carrying out maintenance and repairs on Span 1 of the Auckland Harbour Bridge, which is located over Te Onewa Pā/ Stokes Point Reserve.

Work began yesterday (Monday 17 February) and will continue through to January 2026. Works will be carried out Monday to Friday, from 7am to 5.30pm.

Between now and June, contractors will be erecting scaffolding on the centre and eastern side of the Pā, and carrying out work in an enclosed space, which will reduce noise and dust.

During this time, the public can access Te Onewa Pā/ Stokes Point Reserve using the western entrance. The eastern entrance will be closed.

In June, contractors will extend the scaffolding over the western side of the Pā and there will be no public access to Te Onewa Pā/ Stokes Point Reserve until January 2026.

NZTA recognises this is part of a popular walking path for the community and thanks everyone for their support and patience while we complete this essential maintenance.

To view the latest schedule please go to https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/auckland-system-management/upcoming-maintenance/auckland-harbour-bridge-te-onewa-pa-stokes-point/

