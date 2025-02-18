Upcoming Works For Foxton’s Community Facilities

Foxton’s community facilities are set to receive a significant investment over the coming months, ensuring they remain fit for purpose and continue to serve the community effectively. We understand that this may cause some inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate the community’s patience as we work to ensure these spaces remain safe and functional for the whole community.

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom will be undergoing essential roofing work, with a brand-new roof set to be installed, while Foxton Pools will receive new lane markings to enhance the facility for swimmers. These much-needed projects will ensure the longevity and functionality of these vital community spaces.

Since opening over five years ago, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom has faced ongoing challenges with water leaks, as the roof was not fully replaced during the retrofit. This upgrade will provide a long-term solution, including improved drainage. With Foxton Pools, shortly after reopening the facility in January 2024, an issue was identified with the pool lane markings as they began peeling from the pool liner. The contractor responsible has been working with Council and will fix the issue at no cost to Council.

Due to contractor availability and efforts to minimise operational impacts, some disruptions are expected at both sites. However, every effort will be made to keep facilities open for business whenever possible to continue serving our community.

Work on Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom is scheduled to begin at the beginning of March and is expected to take approximately six to eight weeks to complete. During this time, some areas of the facility may be inaccessible. Meanwhile, Foxton Pools’ lane marking upgrade will commence on 5 April, with a reopening planned for 21 April.

During this period, the main pool will be closed, but the spa and play pool will remain open to the public. Planning has meant that the work timeframes will be close and there is chance of some overlap, but Council is working closely with the contractors to minimise this.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden expressed his appreciation for the upgrades, saying, "These projects have been in the pipeline for some time, and it's fantastic to see investment in our community facilities. We want our residents to take pride in these special places and spaces."

Council’s Chief Executive, Monique Davidson, acknowledged the temporary disruptions, stating, "We have carefully planned these upgrades to minimise inconvenience and ensure they happen at a time that makes operational sense. We appreciate your patience as the work gets underway. Our goal is to keep these spaces welcoming and functional for everyone."

Further details on these projects will be shared in due course once project specific details are set and we appreciate the community’s patience.

