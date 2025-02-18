Road Workers Aid In Drunk Driver Arrest On SH 29

Members of a road working crew spotted a woman driving her vehicle the wrong way through a set of road works on SH29. She came to a stop and the roading crew noticed she was disoriented and managed to keep her stationary while Police were called.

At about 2pm on Monday 17 February, a Police unit was called to assist with an intoxicated driver who was driving with a young baby along the Kaimai Ranges.

Area Road Policing Manger for Western Bay of Plenty, Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter says road workers told Police they had observed a woman drive into their road works site the wrong way and appeared intoxicated when spoken to. The workers observed a baby in the rear of the vehicle.

“Units have subsequently arrived at the scene to test the driver for excess breath alcohol and she was allegedly more than three times the legal alcohol limit.”

Senior Sergeant Hunter says the woman was not able to drive the vehicle properly let alone care for the baby who was in the car. Police made referrals to Oranga Tamariki for the care of the child.

“We thank the team of road workers who alerted us to this behaviour. This vigilant reporting is often the key to Police being able to respond in a timely manner and hold people to account for their actions.

A 37-year-old woman was remanded to appear in Tauranga District Court at a later date.

