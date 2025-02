State Highway 2, Matatā Blocked By Crash - Bay Of Plenty

State Highway 2 near Matatā is blocked following a crash this evening.

Police were advised at 6.20pm that a ute had rolled on State Highway 2, between the two turnoffs into McPherson Street.

The driver is reported to have serious injuries and the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible.

