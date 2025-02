Serious Crash In Pukekohe

Police are attending a serious crash in Pukekohe this morning.

The crash occurred at around 9.15am, involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection of Ward and Wellington streets.

The pedestrian is currently in a serious condition.

Police are aware that traffic has built up in the area, and we are advising the community that there will be diversions put in place.

Please avoid the area if at all possible.

