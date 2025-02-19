Community Grants And Funding – Don’t Miss Your Chance To Apply

Great ideas deserve great support, and Horowhenua District Council’s Community Grants and Community Funding programme is here to help bring them to life. Whether you’re planning a community project, event, or initiative, now is the time to apply and take advantage of the funding available.

Mayor Bernie Wanden is encouraging local groups and individuals to seize this opportunity.

“These grants are about making a real difference. Grassroots projects, events, and initiatives bring people together and strengthen our community, and we want to support the people who are out there making things happen.”

This year, we’ve introduced two new funds, the Youth Empowerment Fund, which gives rangatahi a chance to lead positive change, and the Urupā Whānau Maintenance Fund, which provides essential support to help maintain and protect these significant sites. Whether you’re a young person with a big idea or a whānau wanting to preserve your urupā for future generations, these grants are here to help.”

The grants programme has already supported a diverse range of projects across the district. Previous funding rounds have helped upgrade Manakau Hall and Tokomaru Community Hall, improved lighting and power supply at Kawiu Marae, and supported creative projects like Les Misérables by Levin Performing Arts Society, Catch a Falling Star by Karen Seccombe, and the Little Foxton Beach Comedy Fest. Community events such as Shannon’s Christmas Parade, Diwali celebrations, and Summer Music Te Awahou in Foxton have also been made possible through Council’s community and funding support.

A range of grants are currently available, each supporting different aspects of community wellbeing.

Grants open and upcoming closing dates:

Waste Minimisation Fund – Closes 28 February 2025

Community Events & Programmes Fund – Closes 3 March 2025

Urupā Whānau Maintenance Fund – Closes 3 March 2025

Creative Communities Scheme – Closes 10 March 2025

Still oppen year-round:

Horowhenua Major Events Fund (closes once fully allocated)

Youth Empowerment Fund (open until 31 October 2025)

To ensure as many people as possible can access funding, Council is running drop-in sessions where applicants can receive one-on-one support with their applications. These sessions are being held in Foxton, Shannon, and Levin throughout February. The final session will take place at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō on Wednesday 26 February from 3pm to 4pm.

Recipients of the Community Grants and Community Funding programme aligns with Council’s priority to enhance health and wellbeing initiatives, as outlined in the Community Wellbeing Strategy 2024-2027. By hosting regular events and supporting local programmes, this funding actively promotes community health and wellbeing, ensuring that Horowhenua remains a place where people feel connected and supported.

More information, including funding criteria and application details, can be found at horowhenua.govt.nz/grants, or by contacting Council at 06 366 0999 or email us at community@horowhenua.govt.nz.

