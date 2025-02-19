Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Submissions Open For The Regulatory Systems (Occupational Regulation) Amendment Bill

Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 4:43 pm
Press Release: The Education and Workforce Committee

Parliament’s Education and Workforce Committee is calling for submissions on the Regulatory Systems (Occupational Regulation) Amendment Bill. The closing date for submissions is Tuesday 1 April 2025.

The bill seeks to improve the operations and efficiency of occupational regulation. It would amend the Lawyers and Conveyancers Act 2006, the Prostitution Reform Act 2003, and the Real Estate Agents Act 2008. It would also make consequential amendments to other legislation.

The bill is part of a package of bills that would amend regulatory systems administered by the Ministry of Justice. More information is available via the links below.

Tell the Education and Workforce Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Tuesday 1 April 2025.

For more details about the bill:

  • Read the full content of the bill
  • Get more details about the bill
  • What’s been said in Parliament about the bill: first reading debate on 13 Feb and 18 Feb.
