Avondale Community Clearing The Hurdles

Avondale community organisations and residents have an audience with Auckland Council to highlight urgent concerns and future aspirations for the Avondale Racecourse. ‘I Love Avondale’ Charitable Trust has convened a group of local leaders and after months of listening to and discerning community input, representatives are presenting to Council’s Policy and Planning Committee.

“There have been rumblings about the fate of the Avondale Racecourse for many years,” said Marcus Amosa, Chair of the Avondale Business Association. “There are many moving parts, a lot at stake, and much still in play. At this stage, the community is not at the table when it comes to decisions being made about this expansive piece of land which is a vital local and regional asset.”

“The racecourse whenua is, to many, the heart and lungs of Avondale,” said Jaclyn Bonnici, Director of ‘I Love Avondale’. “It is our sponge, soaking up excess rainfall and providing green space and habitat. We care about this land, and we want to ensure community voices are heard before major commitments that will impact us, are made without us. There’s big money, institutional influence, and bureaucracy at play - and there’s us; a neighbourhood full of informed, creative, enterprising people who believe we can make a positive difference.”

Despite legal requirements for community consultation under the Racing Industry Act 2020, no formal engagement has taken place. With a 2026 deadline for racing, the window for community action is rapidly closing. ‘I Love Avondale’ is mobilising residents and supporters to present a united front and advocate for a development that reflects the community’s needs and values. “We are part of creating a community-owned position and vision that reflects the needs and desires of many”.

The meeting is open to the public, and all community members are encouraged to attend to show their support.

Date: 20th February 2025

Time: Gather at 9:30am (meeting begins 10am)

Location: Policy and Planning Committee, Town Hall, Queen Street, Auckland

