Big And Little Buddies Give Back

Big Buddy is proud to launch its first community service initiative, Buddies Give Back, in response to a growing number of Little Buddies who are eager to contribute to their communities.

Big Buddy matches boys without a father in their lives with dedicated volunteers, Big Buddies who offer friendship, support and a good male role model to look up to. The programme has been life-changing for many, and now, both Big and Little Buddies are looking for ways to pay it forward.

Big Buddy Co-CEO Steve Sobota is excited about this new initiative which he sees as Big Buddy coming full circle:

“What we are seeing is that the Little Buddies get so much out of their relationship, that they are looking for ways to give back to the greater community. They want to ‘pay it forward’ as a thank you for the support they have received from their Big Buddy. Many are showing interest in helping and supporting others as they grow into young men.

“It’s wonderful to see these boys grow up with a sense of community spirit. Teaching acts of service is one of the things our Big Buddies like to focus on and we are keen to facilitate more projects on an ongoing basis.”

With the support of sponsors, a group of Big and Little Buddies will be working together to support the Rotoroa Island Trust’s pest-free mission. This partnership is a win-win: the Little Buddies gain valuable new skills, develop a deeper sense of community, and contribute to protecting New Zealand’s endangered native species, while the Island receives support to help eliminate rats from the Island.

Rotoroa Island, located east of Waiheke Island, is a predator-free bird sanctuary and conservation park. Since pests like rats were eradicated, it is home to endangered native species including kiwi, tīeke (saddleback), takahē, pāteke and skinks. However, in April 2023, rat prints were discovered on the island after ten years of pest-free status, highlighting the need for continued conservation efforts.

In collaboration with Mitre10, Big and Little Buddies will take part in a hands-on workshop in early March where they will build 50 new DOC200 rat trap boxes with materials and equipment generously donated by Mitre10 reinforcing its commitment to conservation and community service. This will replace all of the ageing boxes on the island.

Mitre10 were keen to get on board to host the workshop and provide supplies for the building of the rat trap boxes.

Jules Lloyd-Jones, Chief Marketing Officer says:

“With 84 locally owned stores across the country that have deep connections in our communities, getting involved with Big Buddy for this project was an easy decision. Through our Mitre10 Helping Hands programme, our stores have contributed to many community-based initiatives, so bringing kids, volunteer mentors and conservation into one project is a great way to give back”.

The Big and Little Buddies will then deliver the DOC200 boxes to Rotoroa Island on the last Sunday of the month hosted by Explore NZ who are providing transportation and keen to support the ongoing conservation work on Rotoroa.

Jo Ritchie, Operations Manager for the Rotoroa Island Trust, says the island’s trapping equipment is due for replacement and so Big Buddy’s timing is great.

“Rats swim to Rotoroa from Waiheke or Ponui. Generally, we have at least one or two a year and always in summer months when the water is warm and rats can swim longer and further.

“We think the Big Buddy initiative is fantastic as it involves potential future conservationists and we want to see more kids outdoors,” she says.

Explore Group Managing Director William Goodfellow said:

“It is our pleasure to help bring the important work of these organisations together. Having worked alongside Rotoroa Island Trust over the last few years, we are always happy to support the conservation work they are doing restoring the island and re-establishing the native wildlife and we are excited to help share this special place with the boys and their Big Buddies.”

When the group visits Rotoroa Island, they will not only gift the newly built rat trap boxes but also learn about the island’s unique ecosystem. And to celebrate the group will spend the rest of the day exploring the Island, swimming, hiking, and playing team-building games - creating a truly enriching and full-circle experience for all involved.

For more information on Big Buddy and how to get involved, visit bigbuddy.org.nz

