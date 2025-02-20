Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Have Your Say On The Regulatory Systems (Tribunals) Amendment Bill And The Regulatory Systems (Courts) Amendment Bill

Thursday, 20 February 2025, 6:34 pm
Press Release: Justice Committee

The Justice Committee is calling for submissions on two bills:

  • the Regulatory Systems (Tribunals) Amendment Bill
  • the Regulatory Systems (Courts) Amendment Bill

These are both part of a package of bills which proposes changes to courts and tribunals to make them more effective and efficient.

Regulatory systems amendment bills are an opportunity for improving existing legislation. This type of bill is designed to be an efficient use of Parliamentary time as it proposes amendments to multiple primary and secondary legislation through one bill.

The Regulatory Systems (Tribunals) Amendment Bill aims to improve the operation, efficiency, and independence of tribunals and quasi-judicial bodies. It would remove barriers to accessing justice, improve the functioning of statutory authorities, and make clarifications to existing legislation.

The Regulatory Systems (Courts) Amendment Bill aims to clarify and expand the powers and jurisdiction of judicial officers, to better reflect their existing roles and powers. It would address legislative inconsistencies by amending 15 related Acts.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Submissions close for both bills at 11.59pm on 3 April 2025.

Make a submission and read more on the Regulatory Systems (Tribunals) Amendment bill:

Make a submission and read more on the Regulatory Systems (Courts) Amendment bill:

