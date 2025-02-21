Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Zonta Club Of Wellington Celebrates International Women’s Day And Zonta Rose Day

Friday, 21 February 2025, 5:28 am
Press Release: Zonta Club of Wellington

On 8 March, International Women’s Day, Zonta International joins the global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The Zonta community also marks 8 March as Zonta Rose Day, a time to reflect on past achievements and honour the current efforts of individuals working toward gender equity.

“Our Zonta Club is thrilled to work with the Hon. Nicola Grigg to organise this annual breakfast. This function is an opportunity to hear from four amazing speakers and to celebrate International Women’s Day.” said Jill Ritchie, President of the Zonta Club of Wellington.

This year’s International Women’s Day global campaign theme is #AccelerateAction. According to internationalwomensday.com, #AccelerateAction is “Advancing and celebrating women’s equality worldwide”.

The Zonta Club of Wellington has organized a breakfast hosted by The Hon. Nicola Grigg, Minister for Women, to be held at Parliament on Thursday 6 March 2025. The breakfast is being livestreamed (free, registration required). A recording will be available on YouTube

The keynote speakers are:

• Hon. Nicola Grigg, Minister for Women, Minister of State for Trade and the Associate Minister of Agriculture (Horticulture)

• Major General Rose King – Chief of Army

• Rawinia Rimene – Founder of Girl Native

• Carmen Vicelich, Founder and CEO, Data Insight, Valocity and Generate Zero.

Each of Zonta’s international service projects and education programs aims to provide life-changing opportunities for women and girls to achieve gender equity worldwide. Our members also engage at the local and national level in advocacy and awareness efforts focusing on ending gender-based violence, equal pay, closing the gender gap in male-dominated fields and more.

On International Women’s Day, the Zonta Club of Wellington invites members of the community to join us in building a better world for women and girls. More information about our club and membership can be found at zontawellington.org.nz

