Vegetables As ‘Health On The Shelf’

It’s time that people saw vegetables as 'health on the shelf, not cost on the shelf’, says one of New Zealand’s most prominent vegetable growers.

Jay Clarke, of Woodhaven Gardens in Levin, says vegetables are high fibre, nutrient dense food that make people healthier.

‘Despite this, there is currently no central government policy that recognises vegetable growing as a nationally significant undertaking.

‘The country should be celebrating the incredible efficiency of the industry both environmentally and operationally, and the crucial role it plays in the domestic food supply.’

Jay says there’s a reason why New Zealand grows vegetables in the places that it does.

‘Areas like Levin, Gisborne and Pukekohe have the soil, climate, water, labour and access to logistics necessary for efficient vegetable production. These growing hubs and others like them round the country play a critical role in ensuring Kiwis can continue to access healthy, New Zealand grown vegetables.’

Jays says when his father started growing in 1978, there were 300 growers between Otaki and Levin.

‘Now there are 30 and only three are of scale. This is a direct result of the economic and compliance pressures growers face under the current system.’

Back in the 1980s, Jay says growing was completely different.

‘We now produce vegetables with an ever-decreasing impact on the surrounding environment.

‘We’ve nearly halved our fertiliser use since the 1980s, thanks to tools like the Quick N test, more effective growing practices, and new technology.

‘The Quick N test even has agronomists surprised by its accuracy. In terms of growing practices, we follow regenerative agriculture, which includes buffer strips, integrated pest management, only using inputs as required, and a large emphasis on caring for our soils.

‘We have developed a natural soil engine room, and have increased soil carbon and organic matter. It’s a very different farming system from the monocultures in many other countries.’

Asked why he keeps going, Jay is candid.

‘I have a social conscience. If we go out of business, New Zealand loses 10-15% of its fresh cut greens supply, which will affect the affordability of healthy food for all New Zealanders.

So, what’s the answer?

‘Central government is aware of the challenges that vegetable growers face. They are working closely with the industry to ensure a permitted activity status for vegetable growing is returned in all regions, but timing is critical.

‘Unless a clear signal is given by central government to regional councils right away, they will keep on proceeding with unworkable regulations that will continue to put vegetable growers out of business. The time to act is now.

‘For growers, the goal is the same across the country: to provide kiwis with healthy, fresh vegetables, grown in a sustainable manner, at a reasonable price.’

Government officials visited Woodhaven Gardens in February 2025 as part of an Aotearoa Horticulture Action Plan event. This story is based on what Jay said to these officials.

