Tūhura Otago Museum Leads Another Wildlife Victory - Velvet Worm Wins Bug Of The Year!

Tūhura Otago Museum has done it again, leading another beloved wildlife creature to victory! By the narrowest of margins, with just over 100 votes difference, the New Zealand velvet worm, also known as ngāokeoke, has secured its place as the winner of this year’s Bug of the Year competition.

Amongst 21 worthy candidates, the New Zealand velvet worm stood out for its remarkable biology and charm. These creatures first appeared in the fossil record 500 million years ago, making them a unique and ancient survivor. Dunedin is home to these fascinating creatures and is recognised globally as a hotspot for velvet worm conservation.

Dunedin’s connection to velvet worms began in 1988 when local resident Dave Randle discovered hundreds of velvet worms in his Caversham garden. This led to the creation of the first reserve dedicated to protecting the velvet worm, setting a precedent for conservation efforts in New Zealand. Today, Dunedin proudly stands as the world’s most velvet worm-aware city.

“New Zealand velvet worm has captured the hearts of supporters across the motu to become this year’s Bug of the Year. Amidst strong competition, we are thrilled to secure the win and help raise awareness of these cherished native creatures,” says On Lee Lau, Collections Technician - Natural Science at Tūhura Otago Museum in Dunedin and campaign champion.

So, what’s next for the champion bug? Ngāokeoke campaign spokesperson, Ms Lau, says, “There is a lot of hidden diversity amongst velvet worm species, so we’re excited to see what researchers uncover about different populations, both around Dunedin and across the globe.”

The museum supported the velvet worm’s campaign with a full marketing effort, including social media posts and family-friendly activities. A standout event was Bug Day held on 15 February, which brought in nearly a thousand attendees and likely boosted the velvet worm into victory. Charlie Buchan, Marketing Manager at Tūhura Otago Museum jokes, “With the victories in Bug of the Year and Bird of the Year—arguably New Zealand’s second-biggest election—political parties might soon be knocking on our door for some campaign and marketing intel for next year’s New Zealand general election!”

Dunedin’s achievement of ticking off winners of both New Zealand Bird and Bug of the Year truly cements its status as New Zealand’s Wildlife Capital.

