Homicide Investigation Launched, Rotongaro

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith:

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Rotongaro overnight.

Police were called to Hetherington Road at about 10:40pm after receiving reports a male had been stabbed following a roadside altercation. He died at the scene.

A 25-year-old man has been taken into custody and is assisting us with our enquiries.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media