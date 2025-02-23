Fatal crash, Hadlow, Timaru District
Sunday, 23 February 2025, 5:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Spur
Road, Hadlow, in the Timaru District.
The crash was
discovered about midday today and is thought to have
occurred overnight.
The Serious Crash Unit is
examining the scene, and diversions are in
place.
Motorists should avoid the area if
possible.
