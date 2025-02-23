Fatal crash, Hadlow, Timaru District

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Spur Road, Hadlow, in the Timaru District.

The crash was discovered about midday today and is thought to have occurred overnight.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene, and diversions are in place.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

