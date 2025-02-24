New Funding Welcomed For Wilding Conifer Control In Molesworth

Wilding pine seedlings in Tarndale, Molesworth (Photo/Supplied)

Efforts to tackle wilding conifers infestations have been supported by $400,000 from the Government’s International Visitor Levy fund.

Environment and Planning Committee Chair Gerald Hope expressed appreciation for the new funding but said increased and ongoing funding is essential to stop and reduce the spread of wilding conifers.

“This investment is a recognition of the importance of our ongoing battle against wilding conifers. We estimate total funding of $7 million annually to restore Molesworth to its original state. Our programme has funding for $1.37 million this year, which is helping us slow the spread, but we cannot afford to let the problem escalate.”

Councillor Hope said the invasive pines have broader implications that will affect our environment and economy.

“If left unchecked, wilding conifers seriously threaten local biodiversity. These invasive trees can significantly decrease water flow at the headwaters of the Wairau, Clarence and Awatere catchments, as they consume large amounts of water. This will inevitably impact vineyards and agricultural productivity.”

“Molesworth holds immense value as an iconic part of New Zealand’s high country landscape, benefiting tourism. Controlling wilding conifers will pave the way for the return of critically endangered native species, enhancing our natural heritage. I’m impressed by the Government’s investment in this vital programme, and I encourage it to work with Council through long-term funding to restore Molesworth.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Wilding conifers - often called wilding pines or pest conifers - are invasive trees that have proliferated from seed spread in decades past, originally planted to prevent soil erosion, provide wind protection or for unmanaged forestry purposes. Marlborough District Council remains committed to addressing this pressing environmental challenge with continued community and government support.

For more information go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/environment/biosecurity/a-z-of-pests/pests-nassella-tussock-to-yellow-flag-iris/wilding-pines

© Scoop Media

