Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Funding Welcomed For Wilding Conifer Control In Molesworth

Monday, 24 February 2025, 11:23 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Wilding pine seedlings in Tarndale, Molesworth (Photo/Supplied)

Efforts to tackle wilding conifers infestations have been supported by $400,000 from the Government’s International Visitor Levy fund.

Environment and Planning Committee Chair Gerald Hope expressed appreciation for the new funding but said increased and ongoing funding is essential to stop and reduce the spread of wilding conifers.

“This investment is a recognition of the importance of our ongoing battle against wilding conifers. We estimate total funding of $7 million annually to restore Molesworth to its original state. Our programme has funding for $1.37 million this year, which is helping us slow the spread, but we cannot afford to let the problem escalate.”

Councillor Hope said the invasive pines have broader implications that will affect our environment and economy.

“If left unchecked, wilding conifers seriously threaten local biodiversity. These invasive trees can significantly decrease water flow at the headwaters of the Wairau, Clarence and Awatere catchments, as they consume large amounts of water. This will inevitably impact vineyards and agricultural productivity.”

“Molesworth holds immense value as an iconic part of New Zealand’s high country landscape, benefiting tourism. Controlling wilding conifers will pave the way for the return of critically endangered native species, enhancing our natural heritage. I’m impressed by the Government’s investment in this vital programme, and I encourage it to work with Council through long-term funding to restore Molesworth.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Wilding conifers - often called wilding pines or pest conifers - are invasive trees that have proliferated from seed spread in decades past, originally planted to prevent soil erosion, provide wind protection or for unmanaged forestry purposes. Marlborough District Council remains committed to addressing this pressing environmental challenge with continued community and government support.

For more information go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/environment/biosecurity/a-z-of-pests/pests-nassella-tussock-to-yellow-flag-iris/wilding-pines

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 