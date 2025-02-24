77-Year-Old Cyclist Keith Hobson Embarks On 1,500km South Island Ride For Life-Saving Cause

Keith Hobson (Photo/Supplied)

“I am cycling in some of the remotest areas of New Zealand, so I understand how crucial the rescue helicopter service is for these remote communities and those who walk and cycle in these regions enjoying the beauty of New Zealand” Keith says.

Meet an extraordinary 77-year-old with a heart of gold and legs of steel on a remarkable journey dedicated to raising crucial funds for the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter: Keith Hobson.

Keith Hobson is embarking on his third endurance ride in as many years! This epic endurance ride spans 1,500km across NZ’s stunning South Island. Named the "Sounds 2 Sounds" ride, Keith will be cycling from Marlborough Sounds, starting at Ship Cove (the beginning of Queen Charlotte Track) and finishing in Milford Sound.

Keith’s journey begins on the March 3rd and ends, all going accordingly, within 18 days.

On this incredible ride, he will be riding on mostly gravel back roads while also climbing the equivalent of Mt Everest 1 ½ times.

This trip is fully self-supported, requiring Keith to carry everything on his bike, including his clothing, water, food, medication and repair tools for the whole 18 days. He is determined to show people that, “age isn’t a barrier; it’s all up in the top six inches”.

Your support will provide the fuel needed to keep both the rescue helicopter flying and Keith cycling! By supporting this incredible endeavour, you are not only cheering on an inspiring individual but also contributing to a vital cause.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

If you would like to be part of Keith’s extraordinary journey, you can check out his fundraising page for further information and even live tracking of his progress > Keith's Journey.

Your highly skilled rescue helicopter crew thanks everyone who supports them in performing their lifesaving work. Inspired by remarkable individuals like Keith, who dedicate their efforts to fundraising, each contribution helps save lives every day.

Thanks to community generosity, the rescue helicopter operates 24/7, 365 days a year, free of charge, providing emergency medical care and swift transport to those in dire need. Your donation will ensure this lifeline remains available for everyone, from remote farmers to adventurers like Keith, enjoying New Zealand’s great outdoors.

© Scoop Media

