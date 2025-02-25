Vehicle Fire, Titirangi - Waitematā
Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 1:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a vehicle fire on
Tanekaha Road, Titirangi.
There are no reported
injuries, however the vehicle's battery will take some time
to extinguish.
Cordons are in place on Otitori Bay and
Miha Roads and motorists are advised to expect delays or
seek an alternate route.
Enquiries are ongoing to
determine the cause of the
fire.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more