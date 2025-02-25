Vehicle Fire, Titirangi - Waitematā

Emergency services are responding to a vehicle fire on Tanekaha Road, Titirangi.

There are no reported injuries, however the vehicle's battery will take some time to extinguish.

Cordons are in place on Otitori Bay and Miha Roads and motorists are advised to expect delays or seek an alternate route.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

