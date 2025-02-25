Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

March Into Savings On New Dog Regos And Microchipping

Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 2:43 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Owners of dogs that haven't been registered before can enjoy discounted dog registration and microchipping throughout March.

Dog owners will need to bring their dog, ID and proof of address (Photo/Supplied)

Registering new dogs before Friday 31 March will save owners from paying a higher fee. All dog registrations will need to be renewed before Monday 30 June 2025 at the regular fee.

“Dogs are part of the whaanau and getting them registered and microchipped helps to keep them safe in the community," said Animal Education and Control Manager Susan Stanford.

It’s an easy process – all dog owners need to do is visit Animal Education and Control or one of the community centre days in March to register their dog. Dog owners will need to bring their dog, ID and proof of address.

The discount is only available for dog owners who come into Animal Education and Control or one of the community centre days.

“If you’re thinking of desexing your dog you can also come and have a chat with the friendly Animal Education and Control team,” said Stanford.

Community Centre days will be held on Wednesday 5 March, 11am–1pm at Fairfield Community House (Te Whare o te Ata) and Wednesday 19 March, 11am–1pm at Western Community Centre.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Animal Education and Control is open Monday to Saturday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm (excluding public holidays).

To learn more about registering a new dog visit hamilton.govt.nz/do-it-online/pay-it/register-a-dog/0

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 