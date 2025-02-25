March Into Savings On New Dog Regos And Microchipping

Owners of dogs that haven't been registered before can enjoy discounted dog registration and microchipping throughout March.

Dog owners will need to bring their dog, ID and proof of address (Photo/Supplied)

Registering new dogs before Friday 31 March will save owners from paying a higher fee. All dog registrations will need to be renewed before Monday 30 June 2025 at the regular fee.

“Dogs are part of the whaanau and getting them registered and microchipped helps to keep them safe in the community," said Animal Education and Control Manager Susan Stanford.

It’s an easy process – all dog owners need to do is visit Animal Education and Control or one of the community centre days in March to register their dog. Dog owners will need to bring their dog, ID and proof of address.

The discount is only available for dog owners who come into Animal Education and Control or one of the community centre days.

“If you’re thinking of desexing your dog you can also come and have a chat with the friendly Animal Education and Control team,” said Stanford.

Community Centre days will be held on Wednesday 5 March, 11am–1pm at Fairfield Community House (Te Whare o te Ata) and Wednesday 19 March, 11am–1pm at Western Community Centre.

Animal Education and Control is open Monday to Saturday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm (excluding public holidays).

To learn more about registering a new dog visit hamilton.govt.nz/do-it-online/pay-it/register-a-dog/0

