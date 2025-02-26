Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Can You Help Us Identify This Person?

Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 8:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Photo/Supplied

Christchurch Police would like to identify the man in this photo.

We are hoping they can assist with an ongoing enquiry in relation to an assault at the intersection of Radcliffe Road and Main North Road in Northwood, Christchurch on Saturday 15 February.

If this is you, or you know who this is, please contact Police on 105 online or by phone and quote file number: 250216/8214.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan

