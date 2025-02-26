Some Good Rail News!

KiwiRail deserves a rare pat on the back for some recent projects that have come to fruition. They are;

The completion of the rebuilding of the North Auckland Line to Whangarei and the introduction of the large DL locomotives to that region

The completion of the electrification from Papakura to Pukekohe, plus;

A brand new fit for purpose railway station and depot at Pukekohe

The first test train to pass through the completed CRL tunnel

The completion of the Remutaka Tunnel re-railing project, and;

The re-railing of the Wairarapa line to Masterton with a new crossing loop at Woodside

TRAC national coordinator, Niall Robertson, sees these as significant achievements and adds that TRAC is now optimistic that the rail ferry debacle could be solved too, now that this project has been put in the safe hands of Minister Peters. TRAC is also buoyed by the appointments for the procurement committee, whom TRAC feels understand the challenges and are likely to make wise choices.

However, Robertson says, “TRAC, as this stage does question the issue around the Wellington Terminal which is currently planned to be at Kaiwharawhara, as this is where all the extra cost comes from. TRAC feels that the rail ferry terminal should be placed by Kings Wharf which is already seismically strengthened and that CentrePort must see this as a priority for their services, but currently does not appear to?”

TRAC chairman, Guy Wellwood says that he has great faith in the committee coming up with solutions to this currently vexed project but, he adds, “...this has to be something that all key players, especially the Wellington Regional Council and CentrePort need to step up to with workable solutions to keep a viable National Main Trunk Railway and State Highway 1 linking the two islands properly”.

Robertson says, “CentrePort’s freight business has options, but the National Railway and SH1 both have to come into Wellington to be connected to the South Island”.

