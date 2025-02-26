Massive Weekend Kicks-off March Madness In The Capital

It may be the last week of summer, but the next month is heating up with a jam-packed calendar of events and activities happening in the capital – and this weekend is going to be a whopper.

Following an already busy season of free, fun, whānau-friendly events and festivals proudly supported, sponsored and hosted by Wellington City Council, the fun in the sun isn’t easing off yet.

This weekend alone sees the Wellington Waterfront packed to the gills with the mega Faultline Ultra Festival, Children’s Day will be celebrated with Nōku te Ao Capital E and free rides on the Cable Car, and the Dragon Boat festival will be making a splash in the harbour.

The SundayHarbourside Marketwill be business as usual as any activities will be diverted away from the main site while it’s operating.

Around the rest of the city, Newtown Festival will take over the streets of Newtown for the country’s biggest free music, food and entertainment fair, there’ll be a double header of rugby at Sky Stadium, the Wellington Art Show is on display at Tākina, and PARK(ing) Day will turn central city car parks into creative spaces.

With major events come some street closures for organiser access, set-up, pack down, and primarily for the health and safety of all.

It’s recommended that car users consider alternative routes or modes of transport during some of these major events, and pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooters should take extra care due to the changes.

Full details of street closures can be found at:wellington.govt.nz/road-works.

Upcoming peak cruise days include:

Friday 28 February – 4905 passengers

Friday 21 March – 4905 passengers

Sunday 30 March – 4905 passengers

Saturday 12 April – 4905 passengers

Fortune

30 November – 27 April | Te Waka Huia Wellington Museum

Bev Moon’s Fortune exhibition is a knitted feast for the eyes and love letter to family and food.

Website: museumswellington.org.nz/fortune

Vivienne Westwood & Jewellery

17 January – 27 April | Te Papa

This summer, Te Papa is the first venue to kick-off the global tour of Vivienne Westwood & Jewellery, a retrospective exhibition celebrating the iconic jewellery of renowned British fashion house Vivienne Westwood.

Website: tepapa.nz/westwood

Artist in Residence

1 Feb – 31 March | Treehouse, Botanic Garden

Artist in Residence, Mary Self, will be at the Treehouse in the Botanic Garden ki Paekākā, stitching beautiful botanical works on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays during February and March. Her artwork will be available to view and purchase during her residency. Website: wellingtongardens.nz/events

Fringe Festival

14 February – 8 March

Dive into a kaleidoscope of awesome arts, performances, and entertainment with the 2025 New Zealand Fringe Festival returning to the city this summer for its 35thanniversary.

Website:fringe.co.nz

The Courtenay Place Light Boxes

15 Feb – 9 June | 77-97 Courtenay Place

The Courtenay Place Light Boxes are currently illuminated with a bold, new exhibition, HYPERBALLAD, by artist Wesley John Fourie.

City Gallery Wellington Te Whare Toi is presenting this project in partnership with Wellington City Council as part of its ongoing commitment to bringing art to the public while the gallery building is temporarily closed.

Website: wellington.govt.nz/lightboxes

Exhibition: Human. Nature.

22 Feb – 21 Mar | Toi Pōneke Gallery

Toi Pōneke Gallery is proud to present Human. Nature. an immersive debut exhibition by sisters Hannah Schickedanz and poet Jessica Arcus. This deeply personal collaboration combines painting, sculpture, and poetry to create a soothing balm for the overstimulation of modern life.

Website: toiponeke.nz

Dillinger's Summer in the Park

Friday 28 Feb, 4pm-8pm | Midland Park

Head to Midland Park for live jazz, an outdoor bar, BBQ, and beanbags, what’s not to love?

Community Gardens Open Sundays

16 February – 30 March

Community gardens are the hidden gems of our city. Ever wondered what happens at a community garden? Open Sundays are your chance to find out.

Website:wellington.govt.nz/community-gardens

Disney: The Magic of Animation | Ngā Tāoreore Tūmatarau

20 February – 13 July | Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre

The internationally acclaimed exhibition Disney: The Magic of Animation | Ngā Tāoreore Tūmatarau is coming to Tākina Wellington Convention & Exhibition Centre for its New Zealand exclusive debut. The exhibition will feature more than 600 exceptional art pieces from original sketches of timeless characters to today’s CG-animated masterpieces.

Website:WellingtonNZ.com/Disney

Cuba Street Summer Series

23 February – 23 March

The iconic Cuba Street (between Ghuznee and Vivian St) is coming alive over three weekends this summer with the Cuba Street Summer Series.

From the team behind CubaDupa, NZ Fringe, and Classical on Cuba, there’ll be an atmosphere reminiscent of a summer of creativity, highlighting the unique, diverse, independent, and iconic retail and hospitality experiences that Cuba Street has to offer.

Website:cubadupa.co.nz/celebrate-summer-on-cuba-street-with-the-cuba-street-summer-series/

Fringe on the Street

Sunday 23 February

As part of the Cuba Street Summer Series, experience the edgy, the eclectic, and the extraordinary with this Fringe-themed extravaganza as Cuba Street transforms into a Fringe takeover of unconventional performances and quirky creativity.

Website:cubadupa.co.nz/celebrate-summer-on-cuba-street-with-the-cuba-street-summer-series/

Te Matatini Fan Zone

28 Feb & 1 March | Te Papa

Celebrate the final two days of kapa haka at Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 at Te Papa, which will be hosting a free Te Matatini Fan Zone for those in Te Whanganui-a-Tara who can’t get to the event in New Plymouth.

Website: tematatini.co.nz

The Wellington Art Show

28 February – 2 March | Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre

Discover a range of dynamic, original and exciting art works from a wide range of genres, and a wide range of prices on display at Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Website: wellingtonartshow.co.nz

Neighbours Aotearoa

1-31 March

Neighbours Aotearoa is a national campaign that encourages everyone around Aotearoa New Zealand to do something to connect with their neighbours.

Website: wellington.govt.nz/neighbours-month

Double Header: Hurricanes V Blues

Saturday 1 March | Sky Stadium

Head to Sky Stadium for a double header of rugby kicking off with Hurricanes Poua v Blues at 4.35pm, followed by their male counterparts at 7.05pm.

Website: skystadium.co.nz

Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki Children's Day

Saturday 1 March | 10am-3pm | Queens Wharf

Celebrate tamariki at this free whānau event by Nōku te Ao Capital E. Enjoy stage performances, face-painting, roaming performers and interactive activities.

Website: capitale.org.nz/childrensday

Children’s Day on the Cable Car

1-2 March

To celebrate International Children's Day, the Wellington Cable Car is spreading the joy with all kids under 15 riding for free for the weekend when accompanied by a paying adult.

Website: wellingtoncablecar.co.nz

Seaweed Festival

1-9 March

Come along to Wellington's first Seaweed Fest and celebrate our underwater forests with events happening across Wellington.

Website: loverimurimu.org/festival

Local Food Week

1-9 March

A festival celebrating Wellington’s local food scene and the community that flourishes when we grow, cook and eat together.

Website:wellington.govt.nz/local-food-week

Dragon Boat Festival

1-2 March

Teams from around the motu and the world descend on Wellington for the festival in March and enjoy racing with a backdrop like no other.

Website:dragonboatfestival.org.nz

PARK(ing) Day

Saturday 1 March

PARK(ing) Day is an annual event where creatives take over central city car parks around Cuba Street to engage, entertain and ask how we can better use public spaces.

Website:sculpture.org.nz/park(ing)-day

Newtown Festival

Sunday 2 March

Aotearoa’s biggest free music festival and street fair is back with a huge line-up of local talent, entertainment and kai for its 31st anniversary.

Website:newtownfestival.org.nz

Wellington Pride Festival

7-23 March

The Wellington Pride Festival 2025 has a calendar full of events and activities celebrating diversity and inclusion, running over two weeks in the city this March.

Website: wellingtonpridefestival.com

Groove Armada

Friday 7 March

For over two decades, Groove Armada has reigned as one of the planet’s best-loved electronic dance acts. They’re coming to TSB Arena for Wellington for one night only, so book now.

Website:groovearmada.com

Pride Parade

Saturday 8 March

Celebrate the Rainbow and Takatāpui communities of Te Whanganui-ā-Tara with the annual Pride Parade, followed by a street party on Lower Cuba Street, and an After Party to dance the night away.

Website:wellingtonprideparade.co.nz

Sky Stadium 25th birthday celebrations

Sunday 9 March | Sky Stadium

Enjoy a range of family friendly activities around the venue, including behind the scenes tours, bouncy castles, giveaways, food and drinks to buy, photo booths. This is a free event with free parking.

Website: skystadium.co.nz/25birthday

Jim Beam Homegrown

14-15 March | Wellington Waterfront

For the last time in Wellington, head along to the biggest festival of New Zealand music with a line-up of Aotearoa’s best bands and DJs from roots and hip hop to rock, pop, electronic, and drum & bass, there’s something for everyone at this epic waterfront event!

Website:homegrown.net.nz

Chosen Family Night

Thursday 20 March | 6pm – 10pm | Te Waka Huia Wellington Museum

Nau mai, haere mai, piki mai, kake mai with your chosen whānau. All are welcome to Wellington Museum’s vibrant evening filled with queer history, art, and community, in collaboration with Wellington Pride Festival.

Website: museumswellington.org.nz/chosen-family-night

FIFA World Cup 26™ - Oceania Qualifiers Semi-Finals

Friday 21 March | Sky Stadium

Wellington plays host to two semi-finals at Sky Stadium as New Zealand plays Fiji for a spot in the final, and one step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Website:skystadium.co.nz

Dogs ‘n’ Togs

Saturday 22 March | Khandallah Summer Pool

The most paw-some event of the season is back with Dogs 'n' Togs! Join us at the Khandallah Summer Pool for a day of un-fur-gettable fun. Once the pool closes to humans for the season, it’s then time to bring your dogs for a dip. Whether your pooch is petite, or your hound is huge, we have sessions for all shapes and sizes.

Website: facebook.com/share/14pXiZqmpS

Pukeahu Play Festival

Saturday 22 March | Pukeahu National War Memorial Park

The Pukeahu Play Festival is a free and fun event for the whole whānau being held at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. We’re bringing community, whānau, and culture together to celebrate connections, learning, and tākaro play. Pukeahu will be brought to life with traditional games and playful activities, captivating performances, and delicious food from diverse cultures.

Website: facebook.com/share/1ACfTkdJX6/

CubaDupa Pre Party

Sunday 23 March

What better way to gear up for Wellington’s free street festival than with a taste of what’s to come? Expect music, art, and a high-energy celebration that’s pure CubaDupa magic in Glover Park.

Website:cubadupa.co.nz/celebrate-summer-on-cuba-street-with-the-cuba-street-summer-series/

BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS doubleheader T20i

Wednesday 26 March | Sky Stadium

The BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS play a doubleheader T20i against Pakistan and Australia respectively at Sky Stadium.

Website:cricketwellington.co.nz

An Evening with Graham Norton

28-30 March | The Opera House

From television sofa to live stage – a night with the best British host. Some of the world’s biggest celebrities have sat on Graham Norton’s couch to talk. Now, the chat show host is visiting The Opera House in Wellington to reflect on some of his most memorable moments.

Website:wellingtonnz.com/visit/events/an-evening-with-graham-norton

An Evening with Sir Bob Geldof

Saturday 29 March | Michael Fowler Centre

He’s an icon who has had a significant impact in the worlds of music, activism, and global change. For the first time, Sir Bob Geldof will share his life story live on stage at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre.

Website:wellingtonnz.com/visit/events/an-evening-with-sir-bob-geldof

CubaDupa

29-30 March

Experience Wellington’s most creative and diverse free arts and music festival for a weekend of whānau-friendly fun and food.

Website:cubadupa.co.nz

Road closures and transport

A number of roads around the city will be closed for some of these events, and town will get busy for the major ones, so please consider taking public transport, cycling, scooting or walking to events, and allow extra time for your journey.

Full details of street closures can be found atwellington.govt.nz/street-event-closures.

Full details of cruise boats arriving in the capital:centreport.co.nz/what-we-do/cruise-ships.

Check out metlink.co.nz for updates on public transport, visit theCouncil's event sectionand www.facebook.com/wellingtoncitycouncil for more events, information and updates.

