Appeal For Information In Relation To Historical Sexual Offending

Police acknowledge the lifting of name suppression for Rowan Maxwell Donoghue, 68-years-old, who is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on 10 March charged with historical sexual offending against young people during the years 1996 – 2000.

Police encourage any person to come forward that has information about Mr Donoghue that could be relevant to the investigation. Mr Donoghue held a number of positions of responsibility involving young people for many years, including prior to the years in which the alleged offending took place.

We understand incidents of this kind are traumatic and can be difficult to discuss with anyone, including Police. We wish to offer reassurance that you will be treated with dignity and respect, we have detectives dedicated to this case and we will ensure you have a safe space to report offending in confidence.

You can make a report at your local Police station or contact Police on 105 online referencing file number: 230122/3143.

Additionally, we want to ensure that anyone who has suffered and is not in a position to speak with us to know there is help and support available.

We encourage seeking help through the Rape Crisis Line, 0800 883 300, or the National Sexual Harm Helpline, 0800 044 334.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons, Canterbury Metro Police

