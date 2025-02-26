Burglar Not Up To Par

Police scored a hole in one following a series of burglaries in Waiuku over recent months.

The Pukekohe Tactical Crime Unit have been investigating a number of burglaries at a Waiuku golf club since November 2024.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor says the clubrooms had been the target of each burglary.

“A number of items including tills and alcohol were allegedly taken during the offending,” he says.

“Since these reports, CCTV footage and forensics enquiries have been carried out in the investigation.”

It has led to the arrest of a 37-year-old man, who faces three burglary charges.

The man is expected in the Pukekohe District Court today.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into these matters and we cannot rule out further charges at this stage,” Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says.

“I know these burglaries have been subject of discussion amongst the community, and we will continue to hold those to account where there is sufficient evidence.”

Any suspicious behaviour should be promptly reported to the Police.

