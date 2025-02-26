Save The Children Calls For Immediate Action To Meet Minimum Standards For Children In Care, Following New Report

Save the Children is deeply concerned by the lack of progress to ensure all children in care are receiving the minimum standard of care required by the National Care Standards and Related Matters Regulations (NCS Regulations).

Today’s report by Aroturuki Tamariki, the Independent Children’s Monitor highlights the lack of progress of Oranga Tamariki to meet the minimum regulatory care standards that are requirements for children in the care of the State over the past four years, and do not expect to see progress by the next report one year from now.

"The Royal Commission of Inquiry has illuminated the painful failures of the past where many children were let down by the State, subjected to horrifying levels of abuse and harm while in the care of the State. Sadly, this report shows that abuse and harm to children while in care of the State remains a current issue," says Save the Children Advocacy Director Jacqui Southey.

"It is unacceptable that funding cuts are impacting the delivery of care and protection of children in vulnerable situations. Adequate investment is required to ensure our care system is working effectively and cohesively, protecting and improving the lives of children that have already experienced significant harm or neglect.

"Enduring failures to meet the minimum standards required by the National Care Standard Regulations are not good enough."

Ms Southey says significant areas of concern include unacceptably high numbers of children in care continue to be harmed, with highest rates of harm occurring in secure residential care settings or when children return home to their families.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The report shows 23 % of tamariki and rangatahi were found to have been abused in secure residences, with 18 % of the harm caused by residence staff and 79 % by other rangatahi. For tamariki and rangatahi returned home to the care of a parent while in the custody of Oranga Tamariki, 11% of tamariki and rangatahi were abused or neglected.

"Failure to complete assessments and care plans for all children is worrying, as is the lack of collaboration of agencies across the care and protection systems potentially leading to gaps creating risks that children could be harmed instead of being protected," says Ms Southey.

"There are strong expectations that when a child is being harmed or at serious risk of harm and the State is required to step in, that the situation for that child will dramatically improve, that their care and protection is guaranteed, and that the State will uphold their parental responsibilities to ensure the child’s rights and wellbeing are met in the short and longer duration of their care. The role of social workers, working alongside tamariki, carers and families is critical to achieving this."

Save the Children is calling for immediate action based on the findings of the report to change the trajectory to meet the minimum care standards, ensure that all children have required assessments completed, and up to date care plans in place that are communicated to and developed with the children they are about.

Other areas that urgently need to be improved include ensuring all children that are 18 years transitioning out of the care system are well supported in the next steps of their lives to have emotional support, housing, financial support, support to access employment or undertake further education.

© Scoop Media

