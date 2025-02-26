SH1 Drury To Manukau Northbound Closure Tonight And Tomorrow Nights

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises State Highway 1 will be closed to northbound traffic between the Drury Interchange and the Manukau Interchange overnight tonight (Wednesday 26 February) and tomorrow (27 February).

The closure will also impact the below on- and off-ramps.

Drury northbound on-ramp

Papakura northbound off-ramp

Papakura interchange (Loop & Diamond) northbound on-ramp

Takanini northbound off-ramp and on-ramp

Hill Road northbound on-ramp

SH1 Manukau northbound off-ramp

SH1 northbound to SH20 northbound Link

The SH1 northbound closure between the Drury Interchange and the Manukau Interchange will be in place between 10pm and 5am. The above ramp closures and other lane restrictions may be in place before the advertised closure times for this section of SH1.

Northbound traffic will be detoured via Great South Road and Redoubt Road.

During this time, different contractors will undertake road works as part of the SH1 Papakura to Drury project, as well as general motorway maintenance activities, such as line marking, lighting, stormwater improvements and barrier maintenance, between Papakura and Manukau.

These works have been coordinated and scheduled over two nights to maximise the amount of work carried out while minimising overall disruption to motorists.

People are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their journeys.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

