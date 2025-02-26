Technology Developments Welcomed But Regional Response Missing From Battle Against Exotic Caulerpa

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust (the Trust) has welcomed the government's announcement of projects being funded to develop technology that controls exotic Caulerpa, but is concerned that a regionally led and coordinated response to the invasive seaweed is missing.

Nicola MacDonald, Chief Executive of the Trust, says that collective action at place is crucial to eradicating the invasive seaweed.

“We’re urging the Minister to support our communities across the Hauraki Gulf by funding a regional response across Te Moananui-ā-Toi which supports collective action to remove, reduce and eradicate this pest from our moana” Nicola says.

The Trust has been working to eradicate the pest from its rohe since July 2023, when it was discovered to have spread to Iris Shoal, north-west of Kawau Island.

Sparse amounts of exotic Caulerpa have since been confirmed at a second location near Bostaquet Bay on the southern side of Kawau Island, highlighting the need for immediate responses when patches of exotic Caulerpa are discovered to prevent its spread.

“We know from experience that, as with all biosecurity threats, the best response is a swift response. Waiting for government agencies to take action only allows exotic Caulerpa to spread beyond our ability to eradicate it.” Nicola says.

“Mana whenua and local communities working in partnership are often the most efficient and effective option for responding to infestations of exotic Caulerpa, because we are ready to work together at place once Caulerpa is discovered.”

Notes:

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust is the post settlement governance entity (PSGE) responsible for representing the Ngāti Manuhiri hapū and iwi members, giving effect to the Ngāti Manuhiri Claims Settlement Act 2012 . Established in 2011, the Trust is committed to ensuring a prosperous future for Ngāti Manuhiri whānau.

. Established in 2011, the Trust is committed to ensuring a prosperous future for Ngāti Manuhiri whānau. Our rohe, moana, and interests are across Te Moananui-ā-Toi including the inner and outer islands and rocky outcrops from Aotea, to Te Paepae o Tu, to Hauturu, and Takapuna. Te Moananui-ā-Toi is the greater oceans encompassing the Hauraki Gulf and Hauraki marine park and so, we refer to the Hauraki Gulf / Tīkapa Moana as Te Moananui-ā-Toi.

The Trust’s work centres on the protection of the taiao, reinvigoration of community purpose and service, maintenance of cultural integrity and investing to support the economic prosperity of future generations. More information on Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust can be found at www.ngatimanuhiri.iwi.nz.

© Scoop Media

