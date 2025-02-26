Name Release: Te Kamo Death

Police are now releasing the name of a boy who died in Te Kamo on Sunday.

He was three-year-old Reign Puriri.

The young boy died tragically at a Church Road address after an incident with a moving vehicle in a driveway.

“Our thoughts are with Reign’s whānau at this very difficult time as they prepare for his tangi,” Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer says.

“The whānau need time to grieve after losing their boy, and they have asked Police to convey their need for privacy at this time.”

Police are continuing with enquiries into what occurred on Sunday afternoon.

