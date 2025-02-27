Farmers Welcome Taranaki Adverse Event Declaration

Federated Farmers is pleased the Government has recognised the desperate situation of some Taranaki farmers with the declaration of a medium-scale adverse event across the province.

"The lack of any decent rain for several months, compounding a year and a half of much lower than usual rainfall, is causing huge stress for farmers," Federated Farmers Taranaki president Leedom Gibbs says.

"That’s especially in the Manaia, Hāwera and Kakaramea hotspots.

"They’ve never seen it so extremely dry, so early."

Water tables are very low, meaning wells and bores have dried up and farmers have had to truck in water as well as feed.

"On top of bank interest rates and other costs, this is just another big layer of worry for those farmers."

Gibbs says most New Zealanders are isolated from drought impacts but for farmers the situation is "desperate and very real.

"Getting enough water and feed for the animals they feel a huge duty of care for, weighs on their mind.

"Finances are under pressure too, and whether or not you’re in business, you can understand the stress that adds."

The adverse event declaration means extra funding for Rural Support’s counselling and advisory services, with flexibility around tax for affected farmers, and the potential for Rural Assistance Payments from the Ministry of Social Development.

"As much as those things, it’s also the official recognition of the seriousness of what’s happening to them," Gibbs says.

She chairs the Rural Coordinating Group (RCG) that has been running a series of farmer support events in the district.

"Where it’s needed, dairy herds are being dried off early and all stock that’s not needed for next year has already gone to the works.

"Drought impacts can be like a slow-moving landslide, and the earlier you respond to it as a farmer and get plans in place, the better off you are," Gibbs says.

"For any farmer that might still need a prompt to start necessary actions, the adverse event declaration will help."

