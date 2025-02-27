ANZASW Responds To Experiences Of Care In Aotearoa 2023/2024 Report And Supports Oranga Tamariki Strike Action

ANZASW welcomes Aroturuki Tamariki the Independent Children’s Monitor’s Experiences of Care in Aotearoa Report for 2023-2024, however, we are profoundly concerned by the central finding that "social workers are not always able to work effectively" within the current Oranga Tamariki system. ANZASW Chief Executive Nathan Chong-Nee says “We find this unacceptable yet unsurprising given the extensive and increasing challenges our care and protection system has faced over the past 18 months.” We wish to highlight these key barriers:

Administrative burden over practice : Social workers report spending excessive time on paperwork and approval processes rather than direct engagement with tamariki and whānau

: Social workers report spending excessive time on paperwork and approval processes rather than direct engagement with tamariki and whānau Resource allocation : As one social worker stated, "We can't get motels [because of funding restrictions] so we have to drive around at night with kids needing emergency placements"

: As one social worker stated, "We can't get motels [because of funding restrictions] so we have to drive around at night with kids needing emergency placements" Unsustainable caseloads : Social workers report managing 50+ cases compared to the recommended maximum of 20, creating what they describe as "high risk" and "unsafe" conditions

: Social workers report managing 50+ cases compared to the recommended maximum of 20, creating what they describe as "high risk" and "unsafe" conditions Low-trust environment : Policies requiring multiple layers of approval for basic expenditures delay support for children and families

: Policies requiring multiple layers of approval for basic expenditures delay support for children and families Ineffective cross-agency collaboration: Social workers must navigate complex inter-agency barriers with one caregiver noting, "They're all sitting around the table figuring out how to make it someone else's problem"

The consequences for tamariki, rangatahi and whānau are severe and direct. One-third of tamariki are not being visited as often as required, with one child stating: "[Social worker] doesn't do things straight away. He is busy... I am annoyed he is absent". Critical assessments for disabilities and health needs face extensive delays with one caregiver reporting it "took nearly one year to get [child] assessed". Increasing abuse in care with 507 tamariki (9% of all children in care) experiencing harm while in Oranga Tamariki custody remains a massive concern.

We consider that these findings are a predictable outcome of austerity measures by the government, this report evidences the direct impact of stripping ‘back-office roles’ on tamariki and whānau.

Although Oranga Tamariki acknowledge the findings and propose solutions such as the implementation of 33 Allied Support Workers nationwide, frontline technology systems upgrade, and new practice approach implementation; these measures fail to address the fundamental systemic barriers preventing effective social work practice.

Nathan Chong-Nee, Chief Executive of ANZASW states “The report clearly shows that when social workers are properly resourced and supported, they can make transformative differences in the lives of tamariki, rangatahi and whānau.” Oranga Tamariki continues to face significant workforce and resourcing challenges, until adequate funding and support are provided for social workers these issues are unlikely to be resolved. Social workers need to be better valued and recognised for their specialised skill sets in care and protection work, this cannot be replicated through Allied Support Workers, an unregulated and unqualified workforce.

As the professional body representing social workers across Aotearoa New Zealand, ANZASW calls for a comprehensive system redesign and resourcing that enables social workers to practice effectively. From workload relief, and reinstating roles which reduce administrative burden to having an enabling environment and adequate professional development, supervision and support. System pressures currently mean transformative practice is the exception rather than the standard. This must change.

Oranga Tamariki social workers are planning a partial strike tomorrow, Friday 28 February in response to an inadequate pay offer which will effectively result in pay cuts for many social workers. The PSA have highlighted the impact of poor pay and unsafe workloads, issues which link directly to Aroturuki Tamariki the Independent Children Monitor’s findings in this report. The scale of the response by Oranga Tamariki is wholly inadequate given the depth and breadth of issues identified.

ANZASW stands in solidarity with social workers at Oranga Tamariki striking tomorrow, these are social workers who continue to advocate for children's wellbeing despite systemic constraints. Their professional distress reflects not personal failure but a system that has set them up to fail.

We call on the government to listen to social workers and create conditions where they can apply their professional expertise effectively, building meaningful relationships with tamariki and whānau. We advocate for fulfilling the promise of a care system that truly protects and nurtures our most vulnerable children.

