Waipoua River Fire Update #4

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 8:31 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The fire at Waipoua River remains 50 percent contained. The fire is still 96 hectares with a 4.5-kilometre perimeter.

Crews will remain on site tonight to focus on structure protection around Waipoua settlement.

Three helicopters will be back in the air at first light tomorrow morning. Crews will be on the ground attacking the fire and extending containment lines shortly after. Heavy machinery will be back working to strengthen containment lines tomorrow too.

For the safety of the public and our crews, people are asked to stay away from the area.

We thank the communities affected for their understanding as we work to get this fire under control. We also thank all those involved in fighting the fire and supporting people impacted by this fire.

Unless there is a significant change tonight, the next update will be tomorrow morning.

© Scoop Media

