Pharmac CE Resigns

The Board of Pharmac wishes to announce that its Chief Executive for the last 7 years, Sarah Fitt, has resigned effective from 30 May 2025.

The Board and Pharmac are appreciative of all of Sarah's work over her times as Chief Executive and her previous 5 years in Senior Executive roles in the organisation.

Sarah has provided valuable leadership across significant projects and strategic initiatives. We thank her for her work and commitment over her 12 years with us.

Sarah is looking forward to future endeavours and leaves with the thanks and best wishes of the Board.

Sarah's last day will be 30 May with her taking a period of leave in April and May. Pharmac will commence its recruitment for a new CEO shortly.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media