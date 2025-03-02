Fatal Crash, Ardmore
Sunday, 2 March 2025, 9:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on
Alfriston-Ardmore Road, Ardmore, last night.
Emergency
services were called to the scene about 8.50pm.
Sadly,
one person died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit
has examined the scene and enquiries into the circumstances
of the crash are
ongoing.
