Police Presence At Ōrere Point, Auckland

Sunday, 2 March 2025, 5:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are at Ōrere Point in Auckland this afternoon, following a fleeing driver incident.

A police officer initially saw the car – which was being sought as part of an ongoing investigation - in Great South Road, Papakura at 2.15pm today. 

The driver failed to stop for police and was monitored by the Eagle helicopter as it drove to Ōrere Point, where it came to a stop on the beach at around 3.20pm. 

The driver of the car was then taken into custody without incident. The passenger of the car challenged police officers, threatening officers with a samurai sword and biting the hand of one officer. 

That officer has been transported to a medical centre for treatment. Officers deployed Taser, OC spray and a police dog unit, which enabled them to take the man into custody without further injury to officers. While in officers’ custody at the beach the man became unresponsive and is currently receiving medical assistance. 

Cordons are in place and the public is asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff. 

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

© Scoop Media

